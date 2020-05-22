Two Hurt in Crash Near Construction Zone on I-94

MONTICELLO -- Two people were hurt when the car they were in came in contact with a semi on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 in Wright County.

Twenty-three-year-old Arielle Routledge of Palm Coast, Florida was approaching the construction area and slowed to merge into one lane when the rear of her vehicle was struck by a semi.

Routledge and her passenger, 47-year-old Stephanie Routledge of Palm Coast, were both taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 26-year-old Anthony Cascadia of Lansing, Michigan, was not hurt.