Two Hurt in Benton County Crash
RICE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County north of Rice.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Halfway Crossing.
Seventy-seven-year-old Vicky Harbaugh of Sartell and her passenger 39-year-old Eunice Harbaugh of Sartell were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, 43-year-old Angie Paschke of Sartell, was not hurt.
