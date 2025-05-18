Two Hospitalized After House Fire Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire near Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident started on Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. on Wharry Heights Road Southwest in Alexandria.

While emergency personnel were en route, it was reported that a woman was still inside the home.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the home was fully engulfed in flames and a man covered in black soot. It was determined that the man had been outside when the fire started, saw flames inside the home, and re-entered to rescue the woman before emergency crews arrived. The Alexandria Fire Department and Garfield Fire Department were called to put out the fire. The house sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Both individuals were transported by North Ambulance to Alomere Health in Alexandria for initial treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. Shortly after, both parties were transferred by Life Link III to Hennepin County Medical Center for further medical care.

