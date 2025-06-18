Two Confirmed Tornadoes in Northern Minnesota On Monday

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in northern Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

The first tornado was on the ground from 4:21 p.m. until 4:43 p.m. from Cass County into Crow Wing County.

It was an EF1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 miles an hour. There were no injuries or deaths.

The tornado was on the ground for 11.5 miles, and it was 400 yards wide.

The second tornado was on the ground from 4:46 p.m. until 5:12 p.m. in Crow Wing County.

It was an EF1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 miles an hour. There were no injuries or deaths.

The tornado was on the ground for 10.9 miles, and it was 900 yards wide.

