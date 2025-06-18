Two Confirmed Tornadoes in Northern Minnesota On Monday

Two Confirmed Tornadoes in Northern Minnesota On Monday

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in northern Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

National Weather Service
loading...

The first tornado was on the ground from 4:21 p.m. until 4:43 p.m. from Cass County into Crow Wing County.

It was an EF1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 miles an hour.  There were no injuries or deaths.

The tornado was on the ground for 11.5 miles, and it was 400 yards wide.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The second tornado was on the ground from 4:46 p.m. until 5:12 p.m. in Crow Wing County.

It was an EF1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 miles an hour.  There were no injuries or deaths.

The tornado was on the ground for 10.9 miles, and it was 900 yards wide.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge

ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON