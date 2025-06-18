Two Confirmed Tornadoes in Northern Minnesota On Monday
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in northern Minnesota on Monday afternoon.
The first tornado was on the ground from 4:21 p.m. until 4:43 p.m. from Cass County into Crow Wing County.
It was an EF1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 miles an hour. There were no injuries or deaths.
The tornado was on the ground for 11.5 miles, and it was 400 yards wide.
Get our free mobile app
The second tornado was on the ground from 4:46 p.m. until 5:12 p.m. in Crow Wing County.
It was an EF1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 miles an hour. There were no injuries or deaths.
The tornado was on the ground for 10.9 miles, and it was 900 yards wide.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Love Conquers All At Dancing With Our Stars Finale
- Join The Quilting Buzz At River's Edge Convention Center
- St. Cloud Optimist Club Shines At Regional Event
- GSDC Accepting Nominations for Two Awards
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge
ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.