Two Arrested On I-94 After Chase, Crash

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- There was a police chase on Interstate 94 on Saturday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the initial call came in just before 8:00 p.m. for a driving complaint.

The responding deputy observed the suspect's vehicle traveling over 100 miles an hour. That vehicle was eventually stopped.

The driver 27-year-old Noah Price of Eagan was arrested on several charges including allegedly driving drunk.

As that vehicle was speeding down the interstate simultaneously there was a crash involving two other vehicles on the same stretch of road. One of the drivers fled the scene.

Sixty-nine-year-old Anthony Wissmiller of Dubuque, Iowa was found and arrested. He's facing several charges including driving drunk.

There were two people hurt in the second vehicle. Both were taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria with serious injuries.

