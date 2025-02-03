Trump Tariffs Could Impact Minnesota Farmers Hardest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico are expected to begin Tuesday.

Update: As of Monday morning, the 25 percent tariff on Mexico has been put on hold for a month. The 25 percent tariff on Canada and the 10 percent tariff on China are still scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says Minnesota's farmers could be the first to see the effects of a trade war with our nation's biggest trading partners.

Our agriculture community is going to get hit hard. Canada is one of our largest trading partners. Manufacturing may have some issues. And, I think we can look at energy prices. Minnesota gets energy from Canada. If there's a tariff on Canadian energy, which the president has promised, that means energy costs in Minnesota could go up.

Blois says we are still in a wait-and-see period but we should know sooner rather than later how a trade war will impact Minnesotans' pocketbooks.

He says companies and organizations will likely start sending messages to consumers in the coming days on what it all means for them.

According to the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota exports to Canada surged by 49% and by 37% to Mexico since 2019, driving overall export growth. Nearly half of Minnesota exports went to Canada and Mexico in 2023, up from about a third in 2019.

Minnesota’s top three imported goods from Canada are the same as its top exported products -- minerals, fuel, oil ($9,000 M), vehicles ($437 M), and machinery ($630 M). This indicates that items often cross borders multiple times throughout the production process rather than only the transport of finished goods.

Similar trends are seen in imports from Mexico. Machinery ($808 M) and electrical machinery ($688 M) are the two top imports, followed by optic and medical ($558 M) which have a strong presence in the state.

