Trump Campaign Misses Deadline to Reimburse St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Trump campaign has missed a deadline to reimburse the city of St. Cloud for expenses from a rally held here in July.

The city sent the campaign an invoice for nearly $209,000 on September 10th with a due date of October 10th.

The costs to the city include $63,000 to the police department, $60,000 to public services, $61,000 to a road change order opening up a roundabout that was closed for construction, $21,000 to the fire department, and $1,800 to the IT department.

The rally with former President Donald Trump and his Vice Presidential running mate JD Vance was held on July 27th at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University.

SCSU officials have confirmed they have been paid the $35,000 fee they charged the Trump campaign to rent their facility.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the city has used its reserves to cover the costs including overtime pay owed to city staff for working the Saturday event.

Kleis says the city sent a second invoice to the Trump campaign on Friday.

