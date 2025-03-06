Truck Driver Hurt in Crash in Todd County
HEWITT (WJON News) -- A truck driver was hurt when his rig slid off the road in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Highway 210 in Bartlett Township.
Sixty-six-year-old Mickey Lamberth of Champlin was driving the semi westbound when it went off the road and landed on its side.
Lamberth was taken to Astera Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
