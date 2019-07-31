Tracy Lee Radey, 45, Sauk Rapids

October 9, 1973 - July 25, 2019

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Tracy Lee Radey, age 45, who passed away Thursday in St. Cloud. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Tracy was born October 9, 1973 in Green Bay, WI to Robert & Sharon (Hietikko) Radey. She moved to Sauk Rapids in 1981 and to Clear Lake in 1996. Tracy was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. She loved scrapbooking, trips to the casino, cutting grass, and spending time with friends. Tracy was very outgoing, made friends easily, and was adored by many. She was very funny and always made everyone laugh. Tracy was very proud of her daughter.

Survivors include her daughter, Calyn Radey of Clear Lake; parents, Robert & Sharon Radey of Clear Lake; sisters, Bobbi (Jeff) Rhodes of Clear Lake and Theresa Witte of Clear Lake; nieces, Jenna Radey of Waite Park and Bridgette (Dave) Iees of Foley; nephews, Brett Iees of Annandale, Brady Brambrink of Annandale, Joshua Witte of Waite Park and Jayden Witte of Waite Park; great niece, Oaklee Iees; great nephew, Liam Maybury; best friend, Leslie Newman of Clear Lake; and aunts and uncles. Tracy was preceded in death by her grandparents; niece, Cassandra Radey; and many aunts and uncles.