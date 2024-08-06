NWS Confirms At Least 4 Tornadoes in Southern MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says they have confirmed at least four tornado touchdowns in southern Minnesota on Monday evening. They say more confirmations may be yet to come.

Two supercells initially developed over Nicollet and Watonwan Counties, then strengthened while tracking southeast. The supercells eventually formed a line of severe thunderstorms, which continued to result in occasional tornadoes and damaging wind gusts across south-central Minnesota through 8:30 p.m.

The first tornado was from 5:26 p.m. until 5:28 p.m. near St. James in Watonwan County. It was an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of 100 miles an hour. There was some crop damage, trees uprooted, and a power pole damaged.

The second tornado was from 6:19 p.m. until 6:33 p.m. near Janesville in Blue Earth County. It was an EF-1 with winds up to 105 miles an hour. A garage door was blown in, a trailer was tipped over, trees were uprooted and power poles were snapped.

The third tornado was south of Waseca in Waseca County from 6:58 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The EF-1 tornado has winds up to 105 miles an hour. Multiple large trees were snapped.

The fourth tornado was near Twin Lakes in Freeborn County. It was from 7:50 p.m. until 8:06 p.m. The EF-1 tornado had winds up to 105 miles an hour. Some outbuildings were damaged and a silo was lifted onto a tree line.

There were no injuries in any of the tornadoes.

Get our free mobile app

An EF-1 tornado is considered moderate. Winds over 110 miles an hour raise it to an EF-2 and a significant level.

READ RELATED ARTICLES