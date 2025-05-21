Tools Stolen at Different Sites in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a garage break-in on Prosper Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says tools were taken.

Waite Park Police are also reporting a theft on the 8000 block of County Road 138. Mages says a vehicle was broke into on a construction site and numerous tools were taken.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.