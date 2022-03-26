Tony Philipsek, 88, Waite Park

April 14, 1933 - March 25, 2022

attachment-Tony Philipsek loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Tony Philipsek, 88, of Waite Park. Tony passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.

Tony was born on April 14, 1933 in St. Cloud to the late Thomas and Frances (Prebish) Philipsek. He served in the US Army and the National Guard Reserve. Tony lived all of his life in Waite Park and was employed with Great Northern/Burlington Northern working in the Car Shop until his retirement. He married Rita (Kirchner) Drost on April 23, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Tony was an active member of the Waite Park Moose Lodge #1400 and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622. Tony was proud of being the Grande Marshal of the Spass-tag Festival in 1987 and as served as Governor of the Moose Lodge #1400.

Tony enjoyed fishing, gambling and was an expert at selling raffle tickets. He was an avid gardener who was known for his tomatoes, squash and kohlrabi.

He is survived by his siblings, Hattie Laudenbach of St. Cloud, Everett Philipsek of Waite Park; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita in 2012; and siblings, Lloyd, Stanley, Leona Gould, Clara Neis and infant, Phyllis.

A heartfelt thank you to special caregiver, Arlene Laudenbach as well as St. Croix Hospice and the staff of Sterling Park.