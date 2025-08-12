July 6, 1945 - August 10, 2025

Prayer Service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday August 14, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Toni Jo McKenzie, age 80, of Sartell who passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and private burial will be in Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Toni Jo was born in St. Paul to Woodrow and Geraine (Frick) Wilson. She married Allen McKenzie on January 19, 1966 at Church of Peace in St. Cloud. Toni Jo lived in the St. Cloud area most of her life and worked at St. Cloud National Bank and Wells Fargo for over 40 years. She enjoyed bowling, rock collecting, flowers, trips to Florida, fishing and was involved with several car clubs.

Survivors include her husband, Allen of Sartell; son, Kurtis of Sartell; brother, Paul (Joyce) Pfuhl of Monticello and sister-in-law, Peggy Wilson of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Craig and brother Peter Wilson.

A special thank you to Moments Hospice and the Second Floor Staff of the Rapid Recovery Unit at Country Manor for their loving care.