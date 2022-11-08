Todd R. Studniski, 58, Sartell/St. Stephen

February 27, 1964 - November 5, 2022

attachment-Todd Studniski loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Todd R. Studniski, 58 of Sartell/St. Stephen will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Todd passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Chateau Waters in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Todd was born on February 27, 1964 in St. Cloud to Dennis and Rosemary (Then) Studniski. He graduated from Sartell High School in 1982. Todd loved the land and was a dedicated farmer for 24 years, employed by Roys and Mary Traut.

Todd loved going to auctions with his brother, Mark, horses and collecting tractors. He will be remembered for his favorite line “What are you doing?”

Todd is survived by his siblings, Paul (Colleen) of Watkins, Mark (Genny) of Milaca, Rita (Gordon) Powell of Kansas, and Jean Studniski (Bradley Olson) of Avon; three nephews, Sean Powell, Ray Olson and Riley Olson; one niece, Rose Olson; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A heartfelt thank you to Roys and Mary Traut and to Chateau Waters Therapy Suites for their loving care.

Memorials are preferred.