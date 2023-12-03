Todd County Sheriff Investigating Burglary, Stolen ATV

Todd County Sheriff

BURTRUM (WJON News) -- The Todd County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an ATV was reported stolen.

On Saturday they received a report of a burglary in the rural Burtrum area.  An ATV was stolen along with some other items.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest in the case.

Photo: Todd County Sheriff
If anyone has any information regarding the person or the stolen ATV, contact the Todd County Sheriff's Office at 320-732-2158.

