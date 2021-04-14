Todd A. Burns, 64, St. Cloud

September 1, 1956 - April 10, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Todd A. Burns, 64, of St. Cloud. Todd passed away with family by his side on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Fairview due to complications from COVID-19. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl and Reverend Gregory Lieser will con-celebrate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and appreciated by family.

Todd was born on September 1, 1956 in St. Cloud to Donald and Elnore (Billig) Burns. He graduated from Tech High School in 1974 and attended St. Cloud Vo-Tech. Todd married Debbie Rueter on September 24, 1983 at the Church of Seven Dolars in Albany. Todd lived in St. Cloud all of his life and was employed at the St. Cloud Hospital for many years prior to the VA Medical Center. Todd retired on his 62nd birthday in 2018. He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish where he served as an usher and helped with the parish breakfasts. He was also a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Todd loved meeting new people and making new friends at Summertime by George and the Wright County Swappers Meet. He was known for making his famous horseradish pickles. No matter where he went, it seemed he knew someone or made a new friend. No matter what question was posed, Todd had an answer or he would check with friends and come up with one for you!

Todd loved to cook breakfast and grill for his grandkids. He never showed up without a snack or treat for them and never let them go home empty handed.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie; children, Chris (Elizabeth Pihlaja) of Fargo, Jenna (Joey) Schaefer of St. Cloud; four grandchildren, Annie, Archie, Evvie and Eddie; brothers, Terry and Tom; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Rueter; siblings-in-law, Ginny Rueter (Pat Gohla), Diane Styler, Steve (Darla) Rueter; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Ray Rueter; and brother-in-law, John Styler.