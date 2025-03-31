St. Cloud Man In The Middle Of Brawl At Timberwolves Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man and his family had a front-row seat for Sunday night's brawl at the Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Brian Schoenborn says the fight between some of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons players spilled over from the court into the stands and literally into their laps.

He described it as "a large mass of humanity pushing on us."

Schoenborn says Alex Rodriquez and the entire Timberwolves staff were incredible with them after the melee calmed down. Some of the players came back to check on the kids to make sure they were okay.

The team covered their drinks for the rest of the night and gave them gift bags with jerseys in them.

The Minnesota Timberwolves rallied past the Detroit Pistons 123-104 at Target Center Sunday night following a second-quarter fight that resulted in seven ejections.

The pushing and shoving began when Naz Reid was fouled and Donte DiVincenzo stepped in to help. Reid, DiVincenzo, a Wolves assistant coach, three Detroit players, and head coach J-B Bickerstaff were ejected.

Video courtesy of Brian Schoenborn.

Minnesota trailed by ten points at the time and outscored the Pistons 38-23 in the third quarter.

