Timberwolves Drop Third Straight
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their third straight game at home to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Boston outscored Minnesota in all but one quarter, setting up a 61-53 lead by the break. The Wolves tried to make a comeback, but came up short, falling 127-117.
Malik Beasley led the team in scoring with 27 points. Naz Reid added 19, D'Angelo Russell 18, and Juancho Hernangomez 17.
The Wolves fall to 16-38 and will travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Sunday. Pre-game for that contest starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.