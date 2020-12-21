Tiffany B. Haugen, 50, St. Cloud

November 17, 1970 - December 16, 2020

Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud for Tiffany B. Haugen, 50, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Pastor Chad Peterson will officiate and services will be live streamed on the church’s website or use this link www.bethlehemlutheran.org/stream . Public Visitation will be from 4-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud on Friday, December 18, 2020 and burial will take place at noon on Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Otter Tail, MN. There will be no visitation prior to services at church on Saturday.

Tiffany was born on November 17, 1970 in St. Cloud to Robert and Diane Leaders. She married David Voss Haugen on July 9, 1994 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Growing up she was a member of St. Marcus Church and later taught confirmation at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She graduated from Technical High School in 1989. She thought education was extremely valuable and traveled to Japan while obtaining her bachelor’s degree. Tiffany had a deep passion for music. She was a wonderful violinist and violist and a founding director of Eckblad Williams Community Fund which provides funds to enrich options for students in ISD 742 orchestra programs. Tiffany was an amazing listener, extremely generous, kind, authentic and unselfish. She loved everyone for who they were and always found a way to connect with people and stay in contact. Tiffany had a very gentle soul, beautiful laugh, and smile. She enjoyed working out, being healthy, and doing athletic activities. Tiffany was a very hard worker which was seen by her ambition to pilot airplanes and soloed at Leaders Airport in Clear Lake. She was an amazing mother, sister and daughter who was everybody’s cheerleader and will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include her husband, David Voss Haugen of St. Cloud; daughter, Monique Haugen of St. Cloud; parents, Robert and Diane Leaders of Clear Lake; siblings, Heidi (Harlon) Hendrick of Brandon, SD, Dena Leaders of Owatonna, Nicole (Eric) Oftedahl of Sartell, Kerry (Mike) Pietrini of Maple Grove, Clark Leaders of Plymouth, Ryan (Becky) Leaders of Clear Lake, Kurt Leaders of Clear Lake, Suzette Leaders of St. Cloud and Chase (Nicolette) Leaders of Clear Lake and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred to: Eckblad Williams Community Fund c/o Central Minnesota Community Foundation 101 7th Avenue South Suite #100 St. Cloud MN 56301.