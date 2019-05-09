Three People Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Litchfield. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 24.

A vehicle driven by 19-year-old Elijah Rasmussen of Willmar was going west on Highway 24 when it failed to stop at the intersection and struck a semi that was going north on Highway 12, as well as an SUV that was stopped in the turn lane on Highway 12 to go east on Highway 24.

Rasmussen and his passenger, 25-year-old Jesse Taylor of Carrsville, Virginia, were both taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, 72-year-old Warren Kelm of Darwin, was also taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 61-year-old Dennis Wall of Paynesville, was not hurt.