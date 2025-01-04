Three People $100,000 Richer In Minnesota Millionaire Raffle

photo - Jay Caldwell

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota resident maybe $100,000 richer. The Minnesota State Lottery says a $100,000 winning Millionaire Raffle Ticket was sold at the Corner Grocery in St. Martin.

The Millionaire Raffle ticket winners were drawn on New Year's Day. We will probably never know the winner's name as information about the Minnesota Lottery prize winners of more than $10,000 remains private unless the winner chooses to come forward and opt into publicity.

There was also a $100,000 winning raffle purchased at the Holiday Stationstore in Spring Lake Park and at the  Expressway in Heron Lake.

