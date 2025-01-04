Three People $100,000 Richer In Minnesota Millionaire Raffle
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota resident maybe $100,000 richer. The Minnesota State Lottery says a $100,000 winning Millionaire Raffle Ticket was sold at the Corner Grocery in St. Martin.
Get our free mobile app
The Millionaire Raffle ticket winners were drawn on New Year's Day. We will probably never know the winner's name as information about the Minnesota Lottery prize winners of more than $10,000 remains private unless the winner chooses to come forward and opt into publicity.
There was also a $100,000 winning raffle purchased at the Holiday Stationstore in Spring Lake Park and at the Expressway in Heron Lake.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures
Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota
The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM