Kimball Man Named as MN Millionaire Raffle Winner

ROSEVILLE – A Kimball man is one of two grand prize winners in the 2020 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.

Bernard Kiffmeyer has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize.

Kiffmeyer’s ticket matched the winning number 055888.

DeLux Liquor of St. Augusta sold the winning ticket and will receive a $5,000 winning ticket bonus.

More than 12,000 additional winning numbers were also announced on New Year’s Day, including one $100,000 ticket sold at Kwik Trip in Sartell. The winner of that prize was not identified.