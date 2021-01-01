Million Dollar Lotto Ticket Sold in St. Augusta

ROSEVILLE – One of last year's grand prize winning Minnesota Millionaire raffle tickets was sold in St. Augusta.

The winners of the 2020 raffle contest were announced Friday morning. One of two million dollar tickets was sold at DeLux Liquor, located at 24086 Highway 15.

More than 12,000 additional winning numbers were also announced this morning, including five $100,000 prizes. One of the $100,000 tickets was sold at Kwik Trip, located at 105 2nd Street South in Sartell.

Names of the winners are not available yet.

Tickets for the 15th annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle went on sale Oct. 20 and sold out on Nov. 30.