Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Winners Still A Mystery

ROSEVILLE -- We're still waiting to find out who the latest millionaires are in the St. Cloud area.

Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock says no one has come forward yet to claim their $1 million prizes from the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle drawn on New Year's Day.

Well we don't know yet. We're very excited. This time of the year is always fun for us because we know two Minnesotans are waking up new millionaires. We do know, as you said, that one of the tickets was purchased in the St. Cloud area.

One of the tickets was sold at Delux Liquors on Highway 15 south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. The other $1 million ticket was sold in Bloomington.

Prock says the prizes will have to be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery's Roseville office. They have up to a year to claim their prize. They cannot remain anonymous, so we will know the names of the winners once they come forward.

Additionally, one of the five $100,000 tickets was sold at the Kwik Trip on 2nd Street South in Sartell. The winner of that prize has not come forward yet either.

The retailers who sold the winning tickets also earn one percent commission.

The Minnesota Millionaire Raffle has been played for 15 years creating 30 millionaires over that time.