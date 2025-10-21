Minnesota Millionaire Game Celebrates 20 Years With New Prizes
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Lottery is making changes to the Minnesota Millionaire game in honor of its 20th anniversary.
The lottery is adding 40 $20,000 prizes to the tier of prizes that includes two grand prizes of $1,000,000. There are also five $100,000 prizes available, five $50,000 prizes, and five $25,000 prizes. Smaller prizes are also available.
The game is only available once per year, and there is a limited number of tickets. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 21st, and sales will end when the tickets are sold out.
The tickets are $10 apiece, and the winners will be drawn on New Year's Day 2026.
