St. Cloud Man Wins $200K Playing Lottery Scratch Off Game

ROSEVILLE -- A St. Cloud man has won $200,000 on a Minnesota State Lottery scratch-off game.

Lottery officials say Timothy Holbrook bought the winning Red Hot Riches ticket at the Kwik Trip at 3705 23rd Street South in St. Cloud. He claimed his prize on July 1st.

Red Hot Riches is a $10 ticket with a top prize of $200,000.

Earlier this year during the Minnesota State Legislature's regular session a bill passed and then it was signed into law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, 2021, that will automatically make the names of lottery prize winners above $10,000 private data unless they “opt-in” to publicity.

