$100K MN Raffle Tickets Still Unclaimed in Sartell, Milaca

ROSEVILLE -- Time is running out for a couple of raffle ticket winners to claim their prize.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there are still two $100,000 winning tickets from the New Year's Day Raffle drawing that have not been claimed.

One of those tickets was sold at the Kwik Trip at 105 2nd Street in Sartell, the other ticket was sold at the Holiday store at 410 10th Avenue Southeast in Milaca.

Winners have a full year to claim their prize, so they have just three more months to turn in those winning tickets.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, there was also a $50,000 winning ticket from Wednesday's Powerball drawing that was sold at the Casey's General Store in Big Lake. That person also has a full year to come forward and claim their prize.

Annandale Alpaca Farm Opens Doors for Annual Tour Event