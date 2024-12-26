North 5 Lottery Game Getting Instant Win Option

North 5 Lottery Game Getting Instant Win Option

Minnesota State Lottery

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A big change is coming to Minnesota's daily jackpot lottery game.

Starting on January 9th, Minnesotans who play North 5 will have the option to win instantly through the EZ Match add-on.

For an extra dollar, you'll have the chance at winning up to $500 instantly by matching any one of your five drawing numbers to the EZ Match number and its corresponding prize. Your ticket will include a trailer ticket with your North 5 drawing numbers for the daily drawing.

Daily North 5 drawing jackpots start at $25,000 and grow until they're won.

Tickets are $1.00 for the daily drawing and $2.00 if you want to play the daily drawing and the EZ Match game.

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in

Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. 

Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores

When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Minnesota State Lottery
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON