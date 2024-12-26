North 5 Lottery Game Getting Instant Win Option
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A big change is coming to Minnesota's daily jackpot lottery game.
Starting on January 9th, Minnesotans who play North 5 will have the option to win instantly through the EZ Match add-on.
For an extra dollar, you'll have the chance at winning up to $500 instantly by matching any one of your five drawing numbers to the EZ Match number and its corresponding prize. Your ticket will include a trailer ticket with your North 5 drawing numbers for the daily drawing.
Daily North 5 drawing jackpots start at $25,000 and grow until they're won.
Tickets are $1.00 for the daily drawing and $2.00 if you want to play the daily drawing and the EZ Match game.
