Three Local Teachers Among Candidates for MN Teacher of the Year
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Three St. Cloud area teachers are among the candidates for this year's Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Education Minnesota says 142 candidates are vying to become the 61st Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Karrie Fredrickson of Sartell-St. Stephen, Jill Zimpel of Sauk Rapids-Rice, and Chris Ann Johnson of the St. Cloud Area Schools are among the candidates.
Get our free mobile app
An independent selection panel will narrow the field to a group of semi-finalists in the next few weeks. In March, the panel will convene again to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is May 4th.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sky Scraper Once Planned for Downtown St. Cloud
- New Retail Store, Kitchen Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Local Podcasters Opens Studio in Downtown St. Cloud
- St. Cloud Gets State Grant for Parking Lot Redevelopment
- New Antique Store Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage
Adventures were plentiful in the domain of your family's patriarch who saw no use for rules - unless he was the one making them. From rusty tools to a stack of filthy magazines, Grandpa's garage was a land of mystery and danger.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz