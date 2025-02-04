Three Local Teachers Among Candidates for MN Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Three St. Cloud area teachers are among the candidates for this year's Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Education Minnesota says 142 candidates are vying to become the 61st Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Karrie Fredrickson of Sartell-St. Stephen, Jill Zimpel of Sauk Rapids-Rice, and Chris Ann Johnson of the St. Cloud Area Schools are among the candidates.

An independent selection panel will narrow the field to a group of semi-finalists in the next few weeks. In March, the panel will convene again to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is May 4th.

