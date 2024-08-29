Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County
DELANO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 near Delano.
A vehicle driven by 16-year-old Emily Rice of Rockford was going west while a second vehicle driven by 44-year-old Mohamed Farah of Willmar was east.
Get our free mobile app
Rice was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Farah and his passenger 40-year-old Amin Mahamed of Willmar were taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Gas Prices Fall Heading Into Labor Day Weekend
- Craft Cocktails, Live Music On Display In Downtown St. Cloud
- Demo Work Planned for Portion of St. Joe Mill Site
- New St. Joe Food Hall Announces Restaurant Concepts
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud
2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.