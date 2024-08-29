Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

DELANO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 near Delano.

A vehicle driven by 16-year-old Emily Rice of Rockford was going west while a second vehicle driven by 44-year-old Mohamed Farah of Willmar was east.

Get our free mobile app

Rice was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Farah and his passenger 40-year-old Amin Mahamed of Willmar were taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES