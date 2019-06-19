Three From Melrose Hurt in Crash Near Freeport

FREEPORT -- Three people were hurt in a crash near Freeport on Wednesday morning. The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 176.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says an SUV driven by 52-year-old Lorene Meyer of Melrose, was going east on County Road 176, failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit a pick up truck going north on County Road 11.

Lorene Meyer, her passenger, 53-year-old Thomas Meyer of Melrose, and the driver of the truck, 36-year-old Jason Arnzen of Melrose were taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Thomas Meyer was later air-lifted to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.