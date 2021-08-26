Thomas “Tom” J. Haakonson, 78, Sauk Rapids

October 23, 1942 - August 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Thomas “Tom” J. Haakonson, age 78, who passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Tom was born October 23, 1942 in Waite Park to Haakon “Butch” & Helen (Yogerst) Haakonson. He married Margaret “Marge” Tauber on May 22, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Tom grew up in Sauk Rapids and worked as a rural Mail Carrier for the USPS for many years. He also worked as a contractor, home builder and machinist throughout his life. Tom was a member of the St. Cloud Harley Owners Group and was a Benton County 4H leader in shooting sports. He enjoyed trap shooting, riding motorcycle, woodworking, gardening, and archery. Tom was very kind spirited.

Survivors include his wife, Marge of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Tammy (Shannon) Campion of Sauk Rapids; and sister, Julie (Mike) Lahr of Rice. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Kenny Haakonson; and sister, Gail Philippi.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.