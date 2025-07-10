April 9, 1950 – July 7, 2025

Thomas M. Kippley, 75, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud on Saturday, July 12, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Friday, July 11, from 5:00-7:00 PM; as well as one-hour prior to Mass at the church.

Tom was born on April 9, 1950, Easter Sunday, in Little Falls, MN, to Myles and Wilma (Flicker) Kippley. Tom was raised in Pierz and graduated from Pierz Memorial High School in 1968 and moved to St. Cloud in 1970. He attended Brainerd Technical College for a year and then St. Cloud Technical College for a year. Upon completing his education, he worked as a bookkeeper at Bernick’s for 20+ years. He was employed as a janitor for Opportunity Services at Walmart for 12 years and retired at the age of 70. Tom was also a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed word-finding puzzles, hook-and-latch, bingo, crafts, and taking walks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Myles and Wilma Kippley and his grandparents.

Tom is survived by his siblings, Mary Kippley of Little Falls, Dan Kippley of Melrose, and Carol (Tony) Wells of Rochester; three nephews; two grand-nieces; and many cousins.

Tom’s family would like to thank The Sanctuary of St. Cloud, CURA of Melrose and Centracare Hospice for the care and respect shown to Tom.