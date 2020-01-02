Thomas A. “Tom” Staller, 35, St. Cloud

January 15, 1984 - January 1, 2020

Memorial services celebrating the life of Thomas A. “Tom” Staller, 35 of St. Cloud will be at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Tom passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 as a result of a congenital heart condition.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Tom was born on January 15, 1984 in St. Cloud to Michael Staller and Audrey Foss. He grew up in Foley, St. Joseph and St. Anthony, Minnesota. Tom graduated from St. Anthony High School in 2002. He married John Galarza on October 22, 2011 and they moved to St. Cloud shortly after. Tom was employed at Bluestem as a credit report agent since 2017.

Tom enjoyed anything to do with cars, loved model trains and watching trains go by at the train depot in St. Cloud. He also enjoyed hosting game nights with his friends and colleagues. Tom treasured spending time with family, especially his younger brothers. One of his favorites memories was Provincetown on his family vacation to Cape Cod. Tom found joy in caring for his cat, Eigna and his dog, Gracie. He will be lovingly remembered for always being willing to lend a listening ear and his heart of gold.

He is survived by his husband, John of St. Cloud; mother, Audrey Twit; father, Mike (Stacy) of St. Augusta; brothers, Brock (Laura) of Oakdale, Tanner and Jack of St. Augusta; step-sisters, Katie (Bill) Larkin of Black River Falls, Wisconsin and Kelly (Steve) Ring of Glyndon; and grandmother, Mary Staller of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ken Twit; grandparents, Tom Staller, and Al & Donna Foss.

Memorials are preferred.