This Is the Deadliest Flu Season in Minnesota in Years

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- This is now our deadliest flu season in Minnesota in at least the last six years.

The Minnesota Department of Health updated its weekly influenza numbers Thursday.

They say there are 280 flu-related deaths so far this year, topping the 270 we had all of last season. The median age of the people who died is 79 years old.

Flu deaths by season:

2019-2020 (197)

2020-2021 (7)

2021-2022 (71)

2022-2023 (224)

2023-2024 (270)

2024-2025 (280 to date)

The good news is the number of cases continues to trend down. There were 320 new hospitalizations last week, lower than the 437 the week before. A total of 6,629 people have been hospitalized so far this season, which is the most in at least the last six seasons.

There was one new school outbreak and four new long-term care outbreaks last week.

