Theresa Spiczka, 86, Gilman

September 3, 1938 - May 20, 2025

attachment-Theresa Spiczka loading...

Theresa Spiczka, age 86 of Gilman, passed away May 20, 2025 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Wednesday at church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Theresa Marie Spiczka was born September 3, 1938 in Lakin Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to John and Mary (Tadych) Jurek. She married Ralph Spiczka Sr., on May 6, 1957 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Theresa worked for Gorecki Manufacturing in Foley and also operated a full time daycare out of her home for many years. She enjoyed trips to the Casino, dice, bingo and playing cards. She was a devoted and caring mother and grandmother. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her son, Randy (Michelle) Spiczka, Gilman, grandchildren; Richard (Hannah), Pequot Lakes; Sarah (Ryan) Brunn, Foley and great-grandchildren; Brayden, Blake and Emma Spiczka and Noah and Eli Brunn, as well as brothers and sisters: Mary Ann Wahlberg, Coon Rapids and John Jurek of Foreston. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ralph Sr., and her children; Ralph Jr., Larry and Debbie, granddaughter, Jayna and brothers and sisters: Justin Jurek, Roy Jurek, Jake Jurek, Delores Kelash, Margaret Dahler, Kathryn Lentner, Martha Engesether, Janet Pappenfus and infant siblings, Bernice and Benjamin.