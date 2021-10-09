Theresa M. Stewart, 60, Watkins

January 20, 1961 - October 5, 2021

Theresa M. (Jones) Stewart, age 60, of Watkins, MN passed away on Oct. 5, 2021 due to complications during treatment for kidney cancer. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:00 A.M at Crystal Hills Assembly of God Church in Paynesville, MN, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Menahga, MN cemetery following the service.

Theresa was born Jan. 20th, 1961 to Kenneth R. (Shorty) Jones and Bonnie R. (Wolf) Jones in Sioux City, Iowa. She was raised in South Sioux City, NE attending kindergarten through 1st grade at Harney School, and 2nd through 8th grade at St. Michael’s, graduating from there in 1975. After that, Theresa attended South Sioux City Public High School for 1 year before the family moved to Waterbury, NE where she attended Allen Consolidated High School, graduating from there in 1979. After high school, Theresa attended Western Iowa Tech in the Accounting Specialist program, and eventually graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, IA in 1989 with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

On August 18th, 1984 Theresa was united in marriage to Kevin W. Stewart of Sioux City, IA. The couple resided in the Sioux City, IA and South Sioux City, NE area. Theresa was employed at IBP, Inc for several years, and was also the Benefits Administrator for Bakers Local 433 until 1999 when the family moved to Wadena, MN. While in Wadena, Theresa worked for the Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority as an Accountant until 2006.

In 2006, the family moved to St. Cloud, MN where Theresa worked at the St. Cloud Housing Authority as the Senior Accountant for over 15 years until her passing. She loved her work, and was a dedicated and loyal employee, liked by everyone. When not working, Theresa enjoyed doing many things. She enjoyed going to auctions, yard sales, fishing, gardening, collecting cookbooks, which number over 2,500 and canning tomatoes. Her favorite thing was spending time with her kids and grandchildren whenever possible. She was always willing to help someone if she could, whether gardening, running errands, mowing the yard or helping to process deer that Kevin would bring home from hunting. If you wanted something, she would try to get it for you.

Theresa is survived by her husband Kevin of 37 years of Watkins, MN, son Andrew of Brandon, SD, daughter Michelle of South Sioux City, NE, brother Wayne Jones of South Sioux City, NE, sister Sue Ann Lewis (Dave) of Woodbine, IA, and her father Kenneth Jones of Ponca, NE, six grandchildren, Chloe, Joshua, Teigan, Tyler, Lucas, and Christopher, brother-in law Bryan (Dawn) Stewart of Sioux City, IA and several cousins. Theresa was preceded in death by her infant sister Jackie, her mother Bonnie, her grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Theresa will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.