The Weekender: The Steeles, Amahl and the Night Visitors and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your events guide to make your holiday season merry and bright. Check out a Celtic Christmas at Pioneer Place, decorate a gingerbread house at Cold Spring Bakery, see life size puppets tell the story of Amahl and the Night Visitors, hear the St. Cloud State University choirs perform at St. Mary's Cathedral and enjoy a holiday classic performance by The Steeles at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
A Celtic ChristmasSt. Cloud
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of Irish music and dance. A Celtic Christmas features the Ring of Kerry band which is bursting with energetic music ranging from traditional to modern favorites and even their own originals. The will be joined by the Eilis Academy of Irish Dance, a thundering champion dance troupe. The show has brought the best of Ireland and other seafaring nations to the stages. Tickets for the show run $25. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Place Theatre.
- Friday, December 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
Gingerbread House DecoratingCold Spring
Cold Spring Bakery is bringing back a holiday tradition this weekend. The bakery is holding Gingerbread House Decorating sessions Friday and Saturday. Session includes an assembled gingerbread house, frosting, candy and decorative rings and picks to complete your masterpiece. When finished, the bakery will box it up for you to take home to enjoy through the season. Due to COVD they are asking a max of 2 people decorating per house. Sessions are Friday's at 4pm, and Saturdays at 10am and 1:00pm. Cost is just $35.
- Friday, December 3rd, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 4th, 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Hear the story of Christmas in a whole new way this weekend -- through the art of puppetry. St. John's Prep presents the Christmas production, Amahl and the Night Visitors. A one-act opera first performed in England, using life-size puppets tells the story of the Magi on their way to find the Christ Child and their stop at an oasis inn run by a mother and disabled child, Amahl. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside St. Joseph Catholic Church. Admission is free and is first come first seating. Masks strongly recommended. UPDATE: EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
Music at St. Mary'sSt. Cloud
The St. Cloud State University choral ensembles return for a winter concert this weekend. "Music at St. Mary's" is an annual event featuring a sampling of the finest choral repertoire, ranging from exciting new works to beloved choral classical works. The concert includes performances by the Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Women's Choir. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10 for adults, $5 for Seniors and students and free with SCSU ID. A portion of ticket proceeds go toward scholarships for music students. Show time is 7:00 p.m. and masks will be required for audience members.
- Friday, December 3rd, 7:00 p.m.
Christmas with the SteelesSt. Cloud
Enjoy a holiday show that is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. Christmas with the Steeles echoes the sounds of the season, with songs you know and love. For years, the Steeles have presented their annual holiday concert to sold-out audiences across the state. The Steeles consist of five siblings who have been singing together since they were children growing up in Gary, Indiana where they began to develop their style and soul. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $10 for kids.
- Saturday, December 4th, 7:30 p.m.