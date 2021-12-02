The Weekender: The Steeles, Amahl and the Night Visitors and More!

5

Enjoy a holiday show that is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. Christmas with the Steeles echoes the sounds of the season, with songs you know and love. For years, the Steeles have presented their annual holiday concert to sold-out audiences across the state. The Steeles consist of five siblings who have been singing together since they were children growing up in Gary, Indiana where they began to develop their style and soul. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $10 for kids.

- Saturday, December 4th, 7:30 p.m.