The Weekender: Summer Kickoff, Bluegrass, Rox Opener and More!

The sounds of bluegrass music will be heard throughout El Rancho Manana campground this weekend. The Kickoff Pickin' Party will take place in Richmond as Minnesota Bluegrass members, family and friends perform over a three-day weekend. Unlike past years, there won’t be any shows on the main stage and Minnesota Bluegrass won’t be selling tickets to the event. Instead, you’ll check-in with the campground at the store and pay a minimal fee for non-utility camping per person. Tickets are just $20 in advance or $30 at the gate for general admission. The event runs Friday through Sunday.

CALL FOR TICKETS: 320-597-2740

- Friday, May 31st, 5:00 p.m.

- Saturday, June 1st, 8:00 a.m.

- Sunday, June 2nd, 8:00 a.m.