The Weekender: MayFest, Golden Jukebox Hits, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There will be plenty of music you can sing, dance or tap along too happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy live music by the Honey Badgers at St. Katherine Drexel, hear talented high school musics at Sauk Rapids-Rice, watch dancers of all ages perform at the Paramount Theatre, walk for a cause at the Strides for Stroke event, and sing along to songs of the Jukebox at Pioneer Place. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
MayFestSt. Cloud
Enjoy some live music with the family in St. Cloud. St. Katherine Drexel School is holding their MayFest event Friday featuring a performance by the Honey Badgers. Along with the concert there will be food, fun kid's activities and a raffle. The event is free and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the school parking lot.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, May 17th, 5:30 p.m.
- 2
25 Years of DanceSt. Cloud
Dancers of all ages will be performing on stage Saturday at the Paramount Theatre. North Crest is celebrating 25 years. Dancers from ages 2 to 18 will be dancing to legacy routines from previous shows honoring the talented choreographers and dancers that have come through North Crest in the last 25 years. Performances will be everything from ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, breakdancing, lyrical and contemporary styles all in one show. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, $8 for ages 6-12 and $2 for ages 5 and under.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, May 18th, 4:00 p.m.
- 3
Acoustic NightSauk Rapids-Rice
Students are Sauk Rapids-Rice High School are supporting one of their own with a live music event. The fourth annual student-run Acoustic Night concert will take place Friday Night. This fundraiser is in support of “Amanda’s Fight” against Stage 4 Gastric Adenocarcinoma, to which all proceeds are being donated. Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door. There will also be a silent auction starting at 6:00 p.m. Music starts at 7:00 p.m. inside the auditorium so enjoy a night full of many talented artists playing some of your favorite indie and classic rock songs!
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Friday, May 17th, 7:00 p.m.
- 4
Strides for StrokeSt. Cloud
Walk for a cause this weekend at the CentraCare Health Plaza. The St. Cloud Hospital Stroke Center is joining other cities across the state to increase awareness and stomp out stroke. Walk to support a loved one by starting a team, joining a team or making a donation. The walk takes place at 10:00 a.m. All money raised goes toward Minnesota Stroke Association services and supports community awareness events.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, May 18th, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
Golden Jukebox HitsSt. Cloud
Go back to the days of playing music from the jukebox in downtown St. Cloud. Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks will take you down memory lane with songs from the 1970s and 80s. Hear classics like Brandy, Footloose, Danger Zone and more. Tickets for this show are $29 and catch one of three shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Pioneer Place starting at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, May 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 17th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 18th, 7:30 p.m.