The Weekender: Craft Vendor Sale, Car Show and More!

4

Check out some cool hot rods and vintage classic cars this weekend in Sauk Rapids. The Pantowners 46th annual car show and swap meet is schedule for Sunday at the Benton County Fairgrounds. The organization says they've expanded there show this year to include later models of cars and trucks. This is a rain or shine event and will run from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Tickets $7 for adults

Kids 15 and under free with adult ticket

- Sunday, August 15th, 7:00 a.m.