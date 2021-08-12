The Weekender: Craft Vendor Sale, Car Show and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is no reason to be bored this weekend as there is lots to see and do around central Minnesota. Enjoy some live outdoor music in Sauk Rapids, check out a family game night at Relevant Life Church, browse a large craft sale in Sartell, check out some cool hot rods at the Benton County Fairgrounds and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Rock The RiversideSauk Rapids
There is only a few weeks left of the Rock The Riverside concert series in Sauk Rapids. This is the first summer of the weekly music series featured inside the city's newest outdoor entertainment venue. Thursday's performers is Walters Wheelhouse as the opening act and Sweet Siren as the headliner. Music will start at 5:30 p.m. so grab your friends or family and enjoy a Minnesota summer night with great music.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 12th, 5:30 p.m.
- 2
Outdoor Movie and Game NightSt. CloudEnjoy a night with your family with a fun free event. Relevant Life Church is hosting a Free Movie and Game Night for the Family. The night includes games, jump houses, snacks and back to school supplies. The featured movie will be The Lorax. The event is free to attend along with free popcorn and drinks. If you have a sweet tooth thought candy is $1. The fun starts at 7:00 p.m. at the church located off of County Road 120 in St. Cloud.EVENT IS FREE!- Friday, August 13th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Bernick's Craft Vendor Garage SaleSartell
If you're a fan of finding a deal or a cool new treasure, make your way to Sartell this weekend. There will be a huge craft and vendor sale at Bernicks Arena Saturday. You'll be able to browse through craft projects and baked goodies from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. And, dare I say, this might be a great option for anyone who wants to get a head start on your holiday and Christmas shopping. This giant garage sale is free to browse but you must pay for the treasures you find.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, August 14th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Pantowners Car ShowSauk Rapids
Check out some cool hot rods and vintage classic cars this weekend in Sauk Rapids. The Pantowners 46th annual car show and swap meet is schedule for Sunday at the Benton County Fairgrounds. The organization says they've expanded there show this year to include later models of cars and trucks. This is a rain or shine event and will run from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Tickets $7 for adults
Kids 15 and under free with adult ticket
- Sunday, August 15th, 7:00 a.m.
- 5
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
The St. Cloud Rox wrap up the regular season this weekend at home. The team recently captured the 2nd half Great Plains West Division title and secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Rox will play a two game series against the Minnesota Mud Puppies Friday and Saturday at Joe Faber Field. Friday night's game will feature a fireworks show and Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night. Single game tickets are just $10.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, August 13th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 14th, 6:00 p.m.