The Weekender: Cowboy Shooter Day, Music Man and More!

Calling all cowboy and cowgirls, come out to learn about the sport of cowboy action, how to play, shoot some stages and more. The New Cowboy Shooter Day is designed for those whom have little or no cowboy action shooting experience and want to try the sport, or just want to shoot the sport once a year without buying all the equipment. All equipment required for a new player will be available on the range. The event cost $30 per men, $15 for women and free for kids 18 and under who are accompanied by a paying adult. Fees will include range time, gear and shooting at three live stages. This is a rain or shine event and will take place at the Kimball Rod and Gun Club. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

- Saturday, April 27th, 8:30 a.m.