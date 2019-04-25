The Weekender: Cowboy Shooter Day, Music Man and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is much to see and do with the family this weekend around central Minnesota. Be a cowboy for a day in Kimball at the Cowboy Shooter Day, check out the Sartell theater students perform The Music Man, have a drink at the River Lakes Beer and Wine Expo, get some laughs at the Waite Park Comedy Show and enjoy a Waffle Breakfast in Sartell. Read more in The Weekender!
New Cowboy Shooter DayKimball
Calling all cowboy and cowgirls, come out to learn about the sport of cowboy action, how to play, shoot some stages and more. The New Cowboy Shooter Day is designed for those whom have little or no cowboy action shooting experience and want to try the sport, or just want to shoot the sport once a year without buying all the equipment. All equipment required for a new player will be available on the range. The event cost $30 per men, $15 for women and free for kids 18 and under who are accompanied by a paying adult. Fees will include range time, gear and shooting at three live stages. This is a rain or shine event and will take place at the Kimball Rod and Gun Club. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
- Saturday, April 27th, 8:30 a.m.
The Music ManSartell
Enjoy a playful musical the whole family will love taking center stage in Sartell this weekend. Sartell High School Theater students will be performing "The Music Man" this weekend in the high school auditorium. Performances are 7:00 p.m. Thursday, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Friday, and 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
- Thursday, April 25th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 26th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 27th, 7:00 p.m.
River Lakes Beer and Wine ExpoRichmond
A popular event is back in Richmond this weekend. The 8th annual Beer and Wine Expo is Saturday inside River Lakes Civics Arena. There will be over 200 varieties of beers and wines to sample. There will also be live music, food, games and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit River Lakes Youth Hockey. Tickets are $30 and the event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 27th, 2:00 p.m.
Waite Park Comedy ShowMoose Lodge
Come have some laughs and support the Waite Park Firemen's Relief Association this weekend! The 3rd Annual Comedy Show Fundraiser will provide gut busting entertainment all evening long. The event will take place inside the Moose Lodge on Saturday. Social hour begins at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds will go to the firemen's relief association.
- Saturday, April 27th, 7:00 p.m.
Waffle Breakfast FundraiserSartell
Enjoy a wonderful waffle breakfast for a good cause in Sartell this weekend. The Sartell Fire Department Relief Association is holding their breakfast fundraiser Sunday at St. Francis Xavier School. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door, kids 5 and under are free. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
- Sunday, April 28th, 8:00 a.m.