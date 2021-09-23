The Weekender: Carnival at Crossroads, Oktoberfest, and More!
ST. CLOUD — You won't find any shortage of fun happening throughout central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the rides and games at the Carnival at Crossroads, share some laughs at the Red Carpet nightclub, visit the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest Fest, find the great pumpkin at Stoney Brook Farms, and celebrate Oktoberfest at Beaver Island Brewing. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Carnival at Crossroads CenterSt. Cloud
Enjoy a final taste of summer with carnival rides. Gopher State Expositions are setting up a mini carnival in the Crossroads Center parking lot beginning Thursday. In addition to the rides there will also be many games to play and lots of your favorite carnival foods. The carnival runs through October 3rd. Single tickets are $1.25 or you can get 25 tickets for $25. Unlimited ride armbands for up to three hours are also available at $25 per person.
- September 23, 4pm-10pm
- September 24, 4pm-10pm
- September 25, 11:30am-10pm
- September 26, 11:30am-9pm
- September 29, 4pm-10pm
- September 30, 4pm-10pm
- October 1, 4pm-10pm
- October 2, 11:30am-10pm
- October 3, 11:30am-7pm
- 2
Samuel ComroeSt. Cloud
Get ready to laugh as comedy comes to St. Cloud this weekend. Samuel Comroe is a Los Angeles native, who has performed stand-up comedy at over 100 clubs and colleges annually. He made his TV debut on Conan and was even a finalist on America’s Got Talent Season 13! You can catch is act at the Red Carpet Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, September 24th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 25th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Historic Harvest FestSt. Cloud
Come celebrate the magical harvest season with an old-school Harvest Festival at the Stearns History Museum! Spend the day playing vintage style carnival games, craft making from real harvested crops, classic canning and preservation recipes and demonstrations, a scarecrow photo booth, and more! Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the museum.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, September 25th, 1:00 p.m.
- 4
Stoney Brook FarmsFoley
The time of pumpkins, corn mazes and fall festive fun is upon us. Stoney Brook Farm in Foley is holding another Harvest Fun Day celebration this. Through October 31st you can come out and get lost in their 12 acre corn cob maze, grab a pumpkin at the patch, play in the giant corn pit, grab a bite to eat at the food truck and have fun with all of the activities! Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for kids 6-15 and 5 and under are free! The farm is open both Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Admission at the Gate!
- Saturday, September 25th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 26th, 11:00 a.m.
- 5
OktoberfestSt. CloudTake part in Beaver Island Brewing companies 7th Annual Oktoberfest celebration! Come out for German food, live music by the Chmielewski Funtime Band, and of course, beer! Tickets are available at the door for $15. The fun gets started at noon.TICKETS AT THE DOOR!- Saturday, September 25th, 12:00 p.m.