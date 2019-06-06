The Weekender: Art Crawl, Movie in the Park and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and enjoy lots of fun and entertaining events happening around central Minnesota. Check out the Downtown Art Crawl, take the bike out for the annual Caramel Roll Ride, see some live music by the Dairy Daughters, have some family fun at Lake George and enjoy a movie under the stars. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Downtown Art CrawlSt. Cloud
Celebrate and experience the work of many talented Central Minnesota artists this weekend. The downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl is back again Friday in the heart of historic downtown. Enjoy the warmth and charm of locally-owned shops, business and eateries filled with art pieces. The event is free and runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, June 7th, 5:00 p.m.
- 2
Caramel Roll RideAlbany
Grab your bike for day on the Lake Wobegon Trail this weekend. The 20th annual Caramel Roll Ride is back again to kick off Summer. Riders will have three options to choose from starting in Albany and heading East to Avon, west to Freeport and North to Holdingford. As always the best Caramel Rolls you can find anywhere will be available at all the rest stops along the way! Tickets for the ride are $30 and kids 15 and under ride for free. The ride starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday at the Albany trailhead.
PAY AT THE EVENT!
- Saturday, June 8th, 8:00 a.m.
- 3
Dairy DaughtersSt. Joseph
A Nashville base country duo will be performing in St. Joseph this weekend. The Dairy Daughters will be performing at Milk and Honey Ciders as part of the businesses Patio Sessions. Enjoy live music from these sisters with country roots for a boot stompin' good time. Cost for the event is $10 and the fun starts at 7:00 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, June 8th, 7:00 p.m.
- 4
Family Fun DaySt. Cloud
Make your way to Lake George for a day of family fun. The Ultimate Autism Foundation is holding a Family Fun Day at the park with inflatables, games and more. Bring some chairs and enjoy some live music from Fine Line Entertainment. The event is free and is the organizations way to give back to the community. The Ultimate Autism Foundation is a 501 c3 organization and works to raise money for families living in the area with Autism. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, June 8th, 11:00 a.m.
- 5
Movie in the ParkSt. Cloud
Take the kids for a movie under the stars at a St. Cloud Park. The Community OutPost is holding a free moving in the park over at Haws Park Friday. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the feature film The Lorax. There will also be free popcorn and ice cream. Games in the park begin at 7:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 9:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, June 7th, 7:00 p.m.