The Weekender: Art Crawl, Movie in the Park and More!

Grab your bike for day on the Lake Wobegon Trail this weekend. The 20th annual Caramel Roll Ride is back again to kick off Summer. Riders will have three options to choose from starting in Albany and heading East to Avon, west to Freeport and North to Holdingford. As always the best Caramel Rolls you can find anywhere will be available at all the rest stops along the way! Tickets for the ride are $30 and kids 15 and under ride for free. The ride starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday at the Albany trailhead.

PAY AT THE EVENT!

- Saturday, June 8th, 8:00 a.m.