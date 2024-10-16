The Orpheum Theatre Journeys To The Underworld In 2025

Eamonn M. McCormack, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Journey to the underworld and back with an award-winning musical next year. The eight-time Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown will come to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from February 11th through the 16th.

Eamonn M. McCormack, Getty Images
The acclaimed musical follows two linked love stories for Orpheus and Eurydice and of King Hades and his wife Persephone on their hell-raising round trip to the underworld. In addition to its Tony Awards, the show won a 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images
Hadestown was created by singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell and developed with Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin. Tickets go on sale to the public on October 25th.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images
