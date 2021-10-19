Thank You Costco, You Made My Day & This is Why

THE STORY

Yesterday, I wrote a story about some items I recently purchased at Costco, and my recent experience of buying 32 ounces of fresh catfish, dated October 12th, 2021. The entire article was basically about how I needed to pay attention to what a "Print Date" actually means on a product.

I purchased the Kirkland Signature Fresh Farm-Raised Catfish filet package for approximately $32.00 a couple of weeks ago, which is a little less than 3 pounds of fresh Catfish. The perfect amount for me to fix for my family and lasts us a couple of days.

LEARNING WHAT "PRINT DATES" MEAN

Unfortunately, I didn't time this fish purchase out correctly. I learned that "THE PRINT DATE" on fresh fish, usually means that the fish will be good possibly one to two days after the print date, but you should really use it by the printed date, as I discovered after looking up what the print date actually means on a website called eatbydate.com.

I was so disappointed that I didn't use the fish before it expired. This has happened to me twice now, and both times it was because I didn't get the chance to fix it by the date intended. This is the reason I didn't go back to Costco and complain. Losing $60 is a bummer, BUT... It was MY error...not Costco's.

THE KINDEST WORDS

I got home from work yesterday and had the kindest message from Darrin, a Costco Employee. The message read, "Kelly, I read your article about Costco. If you ever find your food items close to the date, we will gladly give you a full refund. Just take a picture of the code date, and we will make it right. If at any time you are not satisfied, we will give you a full refund. Love your show."

How is that for customer service! In a world where people are complaining about everything, I received that kind message from a Costco Employee, who took the time to read my whole article. Even though Costco wasn't at fault, they reached out with kind words anyway, and let me know that their customer's experiences matter.

Darrin & Costco, thank you for the kind gesture. Thank you...Thank you...Thank you. These types of actions mean so much to me, and I will make sure that everyone knows about this wonderful experience from Costco. (Did I say thanks)?

