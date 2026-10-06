A person's hormones change over time. To discuss male and female hormones and treatment options, I was joined on WJON's Health Matters program by Nurse Practitioner Val Carlson from Rejuv Medical.

What is Perimenopause?

Women typically go through perimenopause starting in the 40 or 50 year age groups. Carlson says post menopause occurs when a woman hasn't had a period for at least 1 year. She says a lot of changes are happening with women in the perimenopause time period.

Andropause and What it is

Men undergo andropause as they undergo testosterone changes. Carlson says this typically includes a gradual decline in testosterone levels. She says this affects a man's sexual health and other areas of their health as well.

Hormone Levels are Affected by Lifestyle Choices

Hormone levels are not only affected by age but are also influenced by consistent sleep, stress, nutrition, and exercise. Carlson says these important activities heavily affect how we use hormones. She says men typically start to go through andropause in their 40s and 50s. Carlson explains that men that are losing testosterone are tired more often, experience weight gain, and their interest in sex decreases. She says testosterone levels should at least be at 550 level if not closer to 700.

Hormone Losses Can be Minimized

Carlson sees both men and women who are dealing with hormone level losses. She says men who are active and work out on a regular basis can maintain good testosterone levels well into their 60s and 70s. Carlson says on the flip side of that, men in their 30s can see a decrease in testosterone if they aren't sleeping well, have gained weight and are stressed.

Rebuild or Minimize Testosterone Loss

Carlson believes men and women can rebuild testosterone. She says natural ways to rebuild testosterone include improving your diet, more fruits, vegetables and regular protein. Other ways include better sleep, less stress and consistent exercise. Is these natural ways aren't working, hormone treatments are possible at Rejuv Medical.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Val Carlson, click below.