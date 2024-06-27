Terry J. Anderson, 63, Foley

August 13, 1960 - June 23, 2024

Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2024 at Ultimate Sports Bar in Waite Park with visitation one hour prior to the services for Terry J. Anderson, age 63, who passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at The Gardens at Foley. Brother Paul Vincent Niebauer will officiate and burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Terry was born August 13, 1960 in Minneapolis to Andrew G. and Genevieve E. (Johnson) Anderson. He worked as a Janitor at Fairview Hospital and was diagnosed at the age of 20 with a rare multisystem genetic disease Tuberous Sclerosis. Terry has lived in the St. Cloud area since 1997. He was a Minnesota Wild fan, and enjoyed watching movies and spending time outdoors. Terry loved the New York Yankees and visited Yankee Stadium on his 50th birthday. He had a great sense of humor with an infectious smile and was known to all as one tough SOB.

Terry is survived by his father, Andrew G. Anderson of Sartell; siblings, Judith A. (Jim) Waelhof of Minneapolis, Andrew C. (Vicki) Anderson of Fridley, Scott L. (Jean) Anderson of Clear Lake, and David C. (Linda) Anderson of Minneapolis; and nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve; grandparents; and nephew, Charlie Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Please wear your favorite sports attire in memory of Terry.