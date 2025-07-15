January 17, 1951 - July 11, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 18, 2025 at South Santiago Lutheran Church for Terry J. Graning, age 74, of Clear Lake who died Friday, July 11, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family. Rev. Allison Peterson will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Willliams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church.

Terry was born January 17, 1951 in Minneapolis to John George and Beverly Mae (Anderson) Gertz. She married Leonard Graning on May 20, 1972 at South Santiago Lutheran Church. Terry grew up in Minneapolis and lived in the Clear Lake area most of her life. She worked at Santiago State Bank and also Security Financial Bank in Monticello. Terry also worked for the Sherburne County Sheriff Department and Lange Board and Care Home. She was a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church. Terry enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and cooking. She was quick witted, good with numbers and a competitive, sassy person. Terry was a force to be reckoned with, opinionated, unfiltered, and never short on things to say. She definitely lived life loud!

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Leonard of Clear Lake; children, Kim (Scott) Schmidt of Becker, Kris (Kory) Olson of Clear Lake, Adam (Stephanie) Graning of Fountain, CO, Kelly (Isaac) Johnson of Becker; sisters, Jill (Gary) Cox of Becker, Debbie Gertz of Houston, TX; brother, Darryl Gertz of St. Paul; grandchildren, Mason, Grace, Tyler, Kylie, Annabelle, Owen, Jacob, Liam, Nyanza and Kyran; great grandchildren, Oliver, Waylon, Liam, Luna, Hope and Hayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beverly Gertz.