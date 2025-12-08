March 2, 1953 – December 3, 2025

Terry Lee Degn, age 72 of Becker, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

He was born March 2, 1953 in Waconia, Minnesota to Grant and Olga (Opsahl) Degn.

After graduating from Howard Lake High School, Terry worked for 35 years at Model Landscaping, Rogers, Minnesota.

Terry was a man of kindness and had a passion for fishing, the Vikings, and life’s simple joys.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Leland, Curtis, Wayne, Dennis, Caroline (Hartman), and Jim.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Beltrand-Degn; sons Mike and Eric; stepson Joel (Amanda) Beltrand; siblings Sharon Peterson, Joyce Drews, and Randy (Mary); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be deeply missed by many.

In keeping with Terry’s wishes, there will be no public service.

Terry’s family would like to thank staff at Gardens of Foley-Memory Care Facility for their dedication, compassion, and comfort they provided Terry over the last several years.